TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2,731.41. 36,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,635.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

