TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

