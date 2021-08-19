Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

