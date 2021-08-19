Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKBIF opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Takara Bio has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

