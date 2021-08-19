Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $110.32. 659,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,864. The company has a market cap of $572.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

