Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

