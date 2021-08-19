Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.95 million and the lowest is $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of TRHC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 3,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,047 shares of company stock worth $1,420,738. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

