T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.