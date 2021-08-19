Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSMXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.38. 31,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $65.49.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

