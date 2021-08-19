Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNPS opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.34. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

