SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,480 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

