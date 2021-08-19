SVB Leerink Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $37.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

