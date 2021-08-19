Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.69. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.