Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $171.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.69. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $225.38.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
