Susquehanna Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $220.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion and a PE ratio of -25.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

