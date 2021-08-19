sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $302.81 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 302,329,356 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

