Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Sunrun stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

