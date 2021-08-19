Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.