SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Sells $147,134.20 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE SXC opened at $6.94 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $576.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.00 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
