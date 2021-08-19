SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Sells $147,134.20 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.94 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $576.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

