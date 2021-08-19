Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.81.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.