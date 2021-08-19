Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of The Progressive worth $275,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.