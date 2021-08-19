Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 84,561 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $347,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 493.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NOW stock opened at $581.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.10 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 692.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

