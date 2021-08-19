Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 316,433 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,933,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $420,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

