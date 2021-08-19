Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 115,198 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,027,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $323.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

