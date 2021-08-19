Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 828,666 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Teradyne worth $319,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.01 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

