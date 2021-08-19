Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $259,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $259.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

