Substratum (SUB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,968.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1,968.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

