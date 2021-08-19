Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

FUJHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

