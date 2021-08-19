Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of €67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

