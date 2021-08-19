Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $29.90 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $246.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.