Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY remained flat at $$19.60 on Monday. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

