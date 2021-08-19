Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $25.91. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

