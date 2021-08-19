Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,442 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 378% compared to the average daily volume of 4,064 put options.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Well alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

American Well stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.