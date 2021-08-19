Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the average daily volume of 256 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. 7,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.