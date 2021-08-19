Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $76.50

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,166,358. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.