Steem Dollars Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00016228 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $61.53 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007317 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,537,965 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

