State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 32.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 500,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 68.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

BLDR stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.