State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

