State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $689.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.