Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

SBLK stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

