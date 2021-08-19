Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,091. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.