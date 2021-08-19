StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $4.64

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00010372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $63.35 million and approximately $5,247.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,603.27 or 0.99649725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003427 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

