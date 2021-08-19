Stabilize (STBZ) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Stabilize has a total market cap of $191,750.45 and approximately $2,811.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

