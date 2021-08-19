SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Dawson James

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price objective upped by Dawson James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SRAX stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

