Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $394,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.