Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,428,187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,892,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 3,448,275 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

