Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $90,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

