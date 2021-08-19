Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $84,000 in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.40 on Thursday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

