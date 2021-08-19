Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 21,539 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NURO stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

In other NeuroMetrix news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,034.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

