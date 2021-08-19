Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,579 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

