Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.41. 118,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.77, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

